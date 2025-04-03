Hurricanes Defenseman Pulls Dangerous Move in Fight Against Capitals
As the minutes ticked away between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals, the Hurricanes were running away with an important victory. A win over the Capitals sealed a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Hurricanes, but not before some major fireworks.
The third period between the Hurricanes and Capitals turned into fight night as the two teams combined for 142 penalty minutes in the contest. Numerous fighting major, roughing penalties, and game misconducts were handed out as the tensions reached a boiling point.
The last fighting major handed out was to Hurricanes defenseman Jalen Chatfield and Capitals forward Connor McMichael. In real-time, it looked like Chatfield got McMichael in a precarious position and scored a heavy takedown.
Upon review, however, it seems Chatfield may have used a dangerous maneuver to get McMichael off of his skates.
While swinging McMichael, Chatfield plants his left skate into the ice and uses it as leverage to force McMichael to lose his balance and throw him to the ice with extra force.
McMichael is lucky his head didn’t slam into the ice with the rest of his body, narrowly avoiding a much more serious situation.
Fighting is still perfectly acceptable in the NHL, but dirty moves like this one from Chatfield are taken seriously and extra supplementary discipline wouldn’t be shocking. The NHL and the Department of Player Safety will likely review the takedown and hand out a punishment as they see fit.
The Hurricanes and Capitals combined for 114 penalty minutes in the final seven minutes of their meeting. Chatfield and McMichael were both given fighting majors and game misconducts.
