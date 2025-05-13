Kings Expected to Hire Hall of Fame GM
The Los Angeles Kings have lost to the Edmonton Oilers in the first round for four-straight years, so apparently, the solution is to hire their rival's old general manager.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Kings are "closing in" on hiring Ken Holland as their next general manager. Holland, 69, served as Edmonton's general manager from 2019-24. With his contract expiring, he and the Oilers agreed to part ways after their loss to the Florida Panthers in last year's Stanley Cup Final.
Holland faced plenty of criticism for some of his moves in Edmonton, and some of it was well-deserved. However, he also made some great moves that helped shape the Oilers into the Stanley Cup contenders they are today. Some of his best moves include signing Zach Hyman in free agency, trading for Mattias Ekholm at the 2023 trade deadline and more.
That said, Holland is far more known for his time as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings from 1997-2019. During that time, the Red Wings won 10 division titles, four Presidents Trophies and three Stanley Cups. Detroit also won more regular-season games (789) and postseason games (118) than any other team during his tenure.
Yes, the end of his time in Detroit was ugly as he tried to desperately keep the contending window open at the expense of the future, which is still affecting the team to this day. However, there's no denying his role in the Red Wings' rise to dominance.
Holland was previously linked to the New York Islanders' general manager opening, but it seems like he'll instead go to Los Angeles. Now, his job is to take a team from playoff contender to Stanley Cup contender.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!