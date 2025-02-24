Hurricanes Star to be Featured in Amazon Doc
Amazon and the NHL are preparing for the release of season two of “FACEOFF: Inside the NHL” and have confirmed their second star player to be featured. Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis will join Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk in the second season of the popular docuseries.
The Hurricanes forward had a breakout season in 2023-24 and has only grown in popularity across the sport this year. In 50 games played this season, Jarvis has scored 22 goals and 23 assists for 45 total points, second on the active roster behind only Sebastian Aho.
Jarvis’s 22 goals are good to lead the Hurricanes as they hunt for a deep playoff run.
Jarvis is also coming off of a stint on the international stage with Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Jarvis didn’t play in every game of the tournament but was in the lineup for the gold medal winning game over the United States.
In a release from the NHL, Jarvis will be a dynamic, must-see presence in the series.
“Jarvis took centre stage alongside his Canadian teammates at the 4 Nations Face-Off that saw Canada defeat USA 3-2 in dramatic fashion in a thrilling championship on Feb. 20. Jarvis, known for his goal scoring and energy around the locker room, is sure to bring excitement and insight to the series.”
The Hurricanes recently signed Jarvis to an eight-year deal worth $7,420,087 annually. Even at just 23 years old, Jarvis has already turned himself into one of the best and most entertaining players in the NHL.
More NHLers to be featured in "FACEOFF" are expected to be announced by the NHL at later date.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!