Hurricanes Offer Star Forward Massive Extension
Trade talks regarding one of the newest Carolina Hurricanes stars has emerged, even though the team isn’t far removed from adding him in a blockbuster deal. Mikko Rantanen has played seven games with the Hurricanes and has only picked up one goal and two assists.
Before being moved to the Hurricanes, Rantanen was the leading goal scorer on the Colorado Avalanche. These struggles have ignited new trade rumors, but the Hurricanes might still have their sights set on the future with their struggling star.
According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, the Hurricanes came to Rantanen’s camp with a lucrative contract offer during the 4 Nations Face-Off. Friedman notes that the offer may have exceeded the $100 million mark.
“The Hurricanes met with his representatives face-to-face,” Friedman said. “The Hurricanes made an offer. I believe that offer is into the nine digits. It’s a big, big offer.”
Friedman stressed that Rantanen and his camp did not turn down the offer, but needs time to decide on what is the right move for the player.
“Rantanen at this point in time has said not yes, not no,” Friedman said. “He’s just said ‘I still need to process everything that’s happened.’”
It’s understandable that Rantanen would need some time to settle in, especially after it seemed clear the Avalanche had no plans of trading him. The move took Rantanen and the rest of the team by surprise, and he hasn’t been able to find his game since.
One of the big reasons the Avalanche may have decided to move on from Rantanen was the reported asking price on his next contract. Rantanen is looking for something similar to the Leon Draisaitl contract, which is $14 million annually for eight years.
At $112 million in total, it’s unlikely Rantanen reaches that kind of dollar amount, but with a possible nine-digit offer on the table, he may be closing in on being one of the highest paid players in the NHL.
