Hurricanes Goalie To Undergo Knee Surgery
The Carolina Hurricanes recently announced that starting goalie Frederik Andersen was going to be out long-term with a new lower-body injury. Andersen has already missed time this season with an injury, but had been performing well for the Hurricanes when he was playing.
While the Hurricanes didn’t provide much of a timeline for Andersen, an update on his status has come from an insider. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Andersen is expected to undergo a minor knee surgery that will keep him out of action for about two months.
“Hearing that 'Canes goalie Frederik Andersen will undergo a procedure to his knee which will knock him out of action about 8 weeks or so,” LeBrun tweeted. “It's not major surgery, just a clean-up, but obviously still takes him out a while.”
The Hurricanes are lucky it doesn’t sound like a serious surgery, but it’s still enough to keep him out for an extended period of time. Two months means Andersen is done at least until late January of 2025.
Andersen has only played four games with the Hurricanes this season, but was solid in each of his outings. Holding down a 3-1-0 record, he’s only allowed six goals on the year.
With a .941 save percentage and 1.48 goals against average, it seemed like Andersen was well on his way to fighting for a Vezina Trophy nomination.
The Hurricanes will have to wait for their star goalie to return after another long-term injury. It’s possible they search for a new name between the pipes, especially if they feel Pyotr Kochetkov needs more help than just Spencer Martin.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!