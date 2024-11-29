Hurricanes Prospect Smashing Expectations in KHL
The Carolina Hurricanes are having a fantastic start to their season. With a 16-5-1 record, the Canes hold the top spot in the Metropolitan Division behind one of the best offensive groups in the NHL.
In the case of the Hurricanes, it appears the rich are only getting richer. In addition to being a top team right now, the Canes have been one of the most diligent scouting and drafting teams in the NHL and it's fueling their continued success. Looking at their prospects outside of the NHL and playing across the globe, the team should be confident about the reinforcements to the lineup on their way.
The latest example is Russian forward Nikita Artamonov. The 19-year-old winger was the team's second round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and he's showing promise playing in the top professional league in Europe. Playing with Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod of the KHL, he's the team's top offensive weapon in 2024. He leads the squad in scoring with 13 goals and 11 assists in 31 games, already surpassing his point total from last season.
It's no accident that Artamonov has taken such a leap this season, at least according to the young forward. He spoke to Daria Tuboltseva of RG.org recently and he credited his coaching and some adjustments to his shooting technique for the jump in production.
"I created a lot of chances last season too, but for some reason, I wasn't able to finish them. Now I'm starting to convert my shots," he said. "After the New Year, I spent more time in the shooting zone and changed my technique. I wasn’t just training in sneakers; I used a plank to simulate the feeling of skating."
It's paying off for the young scorer, as he's capturing the attention of the Hurricanes organization. Expectations are always ambitious for a second round pick, but the team wasn't expecting him to become close to a point-per-game player in the KHL so quickly.
According to EliteProspects, Artamonov's contract in the KHL lasts through the 2025-2026 season, but after that he could be set to join Carolina. They may try to bring him over even sooner if he continues smashing expectations like he currently is.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!