Devils Superstar Ends Kings Winning Streak
The Los Angeles Kings were one of the hottest teams in the NHL, and the New Jersey Devils ended their six-game winning streak. In a Thursday night showdown between two early Stanley Cup hopefuls, the Devils came away victorious thanks to a monstrous effort from their star forward Jack Hughes.
Hughes led the Devils in scoring during this game, scoring a goal and adding on two assists as he figured in on every New Jersey goal in their 3-1 victory. He started the team's scoring with a dominant offensive zone shift. After the Kings broke up an attempted rush chance, the puck cycled below the goal to Hughes. He then possessed the puck as he whizzed up the zone towards his blue line and swinging back down the opposite face-off dot. With the entire ice watching his puck skills and skating on display, he had a wide opportunity to shoot the puck on net, which deflected off teammate Ondrej Palat for the team's first goal.
Hughes' speed through the neutral zone and offensive awareness put him in perfect position to score the game-winning goal in the third period as well. The team generated a quick break in the neutral zone and Palat was able to repay Hughes' earliest assist by sending him a perfectly placed pass. Hughes buried the pass behind the Kings netminder to give the team a 2-1 lead with seven minutes remaining in the contest.
As entertaining and productive as Hughes is on offense, he isn't solely impacting the game offensively. As team reporter Amanda Stein pointed out, the 23-year-old center has added penalty killing to his already vast skillset this season. After the team's victory over the Kings, the Devils star was asked about adding this element to his game.
"I didn't expect it to be my game," he said. "But I'm happy they are giving me that chance. I think I'm continuing to learn. Every ream we play I see really good players around the league PKing."
Part of the reason for his success is that he has a perfect mentor who he also skates on a line with. Winger Jesper Bratt is not only a top scorer in the league, he's one of the most complete players in the NHL and a top penalty killer for the Devils.
"Two of the best PK guys I've seen are Bratt and (Mitch) Marner," Hughes said. "So, I mean, I kind of watch Bratter do his thing and i can watch him and learn, and I've just got to keep learning and finding spots that are good for my team."
As Hughes continues to learn, he's becoming one of the most complete, two-way centers in the NHL. The Devils are following suit and carving out a place in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. This victory over the red hot Kings was just the latest statement from the Devils and their star player.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!