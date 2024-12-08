Maple Leafs Show True Colors in Back-to-Back Losses
It's a yearly occurrence for the Toronto Maple Leafs at this point. The team fancies themselves a Stanley Cup contender after making a move or moves that address their biggest issue. The hockey world jumps on the band wagon and builds anticipation around their championship potential, and then, inevitably, the other shoe drops.
Can we just skip the pretense with the Maple Leafs this season? Just look at their recent slate of games and tell me they are a true Stanley Cup contender. They're not and they aren't close. Instead, they showed their true colors before the new year. Let's believe them this time.
They had a chance to show dominance with a weekend trip against the Metropolitan Division. It started with a showdown against the division leading Washington Capitals. Still without their captain and top scorer Alex Ovechkin, the Leafs had a distinct star power advantage. The result, however, was a 3-1 loss in which the Capitals controlled the game from start to finish.
That's not necessarily a problem. Good teams lose all the time. They had the chance to make up for it quickly, traveling to Pittsburgh to take on a sub .500 Penguins team. The Leafs historically fare well in Pittsburgh too, so it was an optimal opportunity to get back on the winning side.
Instead, the Penguins waxed the Maple Leafs, winning by a final score of 5-2. Granted, the Pens netted two empty net goals late in the third period. But aside from an offensive onslaught from Toronto late in the third period, Pittsburgh controlled the pace and tempo of the entire contest.
The Maple Leafs will undoubtedly go down as one of the most frustrating teams of this era. Auston Matthews remains the best goal scorer in the NHL today. Mitch Marner and William Nylander are bonafide superstars. To have a team this gifted with elite talent and no conference finals appearances, victories, or Stanley Cup appearances or victories, is a colossal failure.
There's plenty of time for the Maple Leafs to make the most out of this season. They are still holding the top spot in the Atlantic Division, and they likely will win the division at the end of the regular season. But it won't matter when the postseason rolls around, because we all know that this team is playing for a second-round elimination at best come the 2025 NHL Playoffs.
