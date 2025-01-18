Avalanche Will Not Trade Superstar Forward
The Colorado Avalanche have found themselves in the middle of some abnormal rumors as one of their key superstars has appeared as a top trade candidate in the NHL. Mikko Rantanen may be in the final year of his contract, but it doesn’t make much sense for the Avalanche to find a trade partner for one of their best players and top goal scorer.
According to a source with Responsible Gambler, the Avalanche have no plans on trading Rantanen and look forward to getting a new deal done. It may take some time and hard negotiating to sing an extension, but Rantanen won’t be leaving Colorado any time soon.
"Why would the Avalanche want to deplete their organization when they are in win-now mode," the source told RG. "Colorado wants to keep him, but it will come down to the last minute."
Both the Avalanche and Rantanen want to get a deal done, but it may be a sizable price tag.
David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period backed the RG report, saying the Avalanche have no interest in exploring trade possibilities, and noted that Rantanen’s next contract will be a big one.
“Colorado has no interest in exploring a trade involving Mikko Rantanen,” Pagnotta writes. “But it is going to cost the Avalanche a higher AAV than Nathan MacKinnon’s to get him signed.”
MacKinnon is in the second year of an eight-year contract that earns him $12.6 million against the salary cap. That was the highest cap hit in the NHL last season, being surpassed by Auston Matthews’ $13.25 this season.
Next season, Edmonton Oilers’ superstar Leon Draisaitl will have the league’s biggest cap hit at $14 million. That’s about where Rantanen has his sights set.
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff noted that Rantanen and his camp have been looking to align themselves with a Draisaitl-like deal.
The Avalanche certainly don’t want to trade away Rantanen, but they’re going to have to open the pocket books pretty wide to seal a deal.
Rantanen has played in 46 games this season and has a team-best 25 goals along with 37 assists for 62 total points.
