Insider Clears Air on Bruins Captain Contract Talks
It didn’t take long for Brad Marchand to turn down a report that he was closing in on signing a contract extension with the Boston Bruins. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on Saturday Headlines that the Bruins and Marchand were close to signing a three-year contract extension. Following his overtime goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marchand refuted Friedman’s information, saying his report is false.
On the most recent episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Friedman discussed the situation between himself, Marchand, and the Bruins. Friedman said if Marchand says there isn’t a deal, then that’s the truth.
“He’s the source,” Friedman said. “There’s no better source on this one than Marchand since he’s the guy who’s actually going to sign the contract. If he says at this point in time that I am wrong… then I just have to eat it. He knows where things stand.”
Despite the inaccurate reporting from Friedman, he doesn’t believe that there isn’t something going on. Contract negotiations between the Bruins and Marchand are likely still taking place, just not to the extent Friedman stated.
“I don’t believe contract talks have broken off between the Bruins and Marchand,” Friedman said. “What someone said to me… he thinks I’m going to be wrong on term.”
When Friedman first talked about a Marchand extension on Saturday Headlines, he said it was looking like a three-year deal. On the 32 Thoughts update, the team is likely looking for a shorter term.
“There’s a possibility, he thinks, the Bruins would prefer two years.”
Friedman is confident a deal will get done eventually, but at this moment the best source on the situation is Marchand. If the player says a deal isn’t done or talks aren’t happening, then that’s the most accurate piece of reporting.
Marchand stated before the season he would never discuss his contract talks publicly with the media. That will likely keep news regarding a Marchand extension to a minimum until a deal is signed and officially announced.
In his 16th season in the NHL and second as Bruins captain, Marchand is likely looking to finish his career in Boston. At 36 years old, either a two or three-year deal will likely take Marchand to his final days in the NHL.
