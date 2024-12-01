Hurricanes Star Forward Named First Star of Month
The Carolina Hurricanes spent a lot of the offseason deciding what to do with star forward Martin Necas. Trade rumors swirled as they got in touch with nearly every team in the NHL, but the Hurricanes ultimately re-signed Necas, and it’s a move that is paying off.
Through 24 games, Necas leads the Hurricanes with 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 total points. Necas was especially solid in November, good enough to earn first star of the month honors from the NHL.
In 15 games in November, Necas scored seven goals and 15 assists for 22 total points and helped the Hurricanes hold a 9-5-1 record.
His 37 points on the year are good enough to sit Necas second in the league, behind only Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov with 38.
Necas has been strong all season, but put the pedal to the floor in November by finding at least a point in all but three games. He recorded two of his four game-winning goals in the month of November.
The big highlight from Necas’ November had to come against the St. Louis Blues when he put up two goals and two assists for a four-point game.
The NHL also recognized Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen as the second star of the month, and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck as the third star.
The Hurricanes are 16-7-1 on the year with 33 standings points, good for third in the Metropolitan Division, but just two back of first place.
