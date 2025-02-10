Dartmouth Winger Generating NHL Buzz
Every year in the NCAA, there are a few players that pop up on the NHL's radar. Undrafted players fly up the collegiate ranks and earn entry-level contracts on a yearly basis. This year, there's a winger from Dartmouth College that is generating a ton of buzz as the next highly-touted free agent signing out of the NCAA.
Dartmouth College winger Luke Haymes is becoming a top name to watch in the collegiate ranks. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, the junior forward was mentioned by an inside source as the next player teams are going after. On a recent episode of 32 Thoughts, he and co-host Kyle Bukauskas discussed the latest rumblings surrounding the talented player.
"I've heard a few teams are starting to ask about when they can talk to him," Friedman said. "And I think it's some of the heavy hitters."
This is Haymes' third season with Dartmouth, and he's quietly built a strong resume to be an NHL prospect. This year injuries have limited him, but he still has seven goals and 10 points in 12 games. Last season as a sophomore, he broke out offensively. He netted 18 goals and added 18 assists for 36 points in just 31 games to lead the Dartmouth squad. His performance over the past two seasons has elicited major attention from NHL teams.
While Friedman didn't have any specific teams he could verify, he threw out a pair of organizations that he felt made sense. Those teams are the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators.
"I think Toronto is one of them ..." he said. "Ottawa is around there too."
Both of those Canadian teams would make sense. The Senators would be a fit because Haymes is a native of Ottawa, and a homecoming would make for a great start to his NHL career. The Maple Leafs could provide a clear path to an NHL roster spot for Haymes with limited cap space but lineup holes to fill moving forward. Wherever he ends up, it seems that Haymes is building more and more buzz and will likely sign his entry-level contract this spring.
