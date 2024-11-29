Rangers Add Young Forward to Trade List
In the midst of a four-game losing streak, the New York Rangers recently made it known that they are open for business and looking into making a big trade to shake things up. Some top names like veteran Chris Kreider and Rangers’ captain Jacob Trouba have been popular names likely on the trade block. Young defenseman K’Andre Miller was later added to the list of names possibly being dangled as trade bait.
Beyond Kreider, Trouba, and Miller, it seems the Rangers aren’t done adding important pieces to the trade block. According to Darren Dreger on TSN’s Insider Trading, 23-year-old forward Kaap Kakko can be added to the list of trade possibilities.
“Beyond what’s been speculated this week with the news of Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba being available,” Dreger said. “I’m told that Kaapo Kakko’s name has resurfaced.”
This is far from the first time Kakko’s name has appeared in the rumor mill and that’s thanks in large part due to him struggling to reach his potential. The Rangers drafted him second overall in 2019 and was anticipated to put up huge offensive numbers.
In 321 career games, Kakko has scored 60 goals and 69 assists for 129 total points. Only twice in his career has he exceeded the 20-point mark, with his best season coming in 2022-23 with 40 points (18G-22A) in all 82 games played.
Kakko is on a decent pace this season with 12 points (3G-9A) in 21 games, but new surroundings might help him find another level of play and the Rangers can still fetch a large return.
“It’s not like the Rangers are willing to give this guy away,” Dreger said. “They drafted him second overall in 2019. Ice time is a bit of an issue, Kakko probably wants a fresh start. If they’re trading out pieces like that, the return is going to have to be exactly what the New York Rangers are looking for.”
Are teams willing to take on a 23-year-old falling short of potential in the final year of his deal before becoming a restricted free agent?
“Undoubtedly, there’s interest.”
