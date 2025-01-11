Hurricanes Place Former First-Round Pick on Waivers
After eight games at the NHL level, the Carolina Hurricanes are placing puck-moving defenseman Ty Smith on waivers. The Hurricanes recently recalled Smith to fill in for an injured Shayne Gostisbehere, but after eight games, he’s likely on the move one way or another.
If a team decides they want to give Smith a chance, they can claim him, otherwise the Hurricanes can freely send him to their American Hockey League affiliates.
In Smith’s eight-game run with the Hurricanes, Smith scored and goal and an assist. Smith has spent most of the 2024-25 season with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.
In 13 AHL games played this year, Smith has three goals and seven assists for 10 total points.
Ever since earning all-rookie honors in 2021 with the New Jersey Devils, Smith has had a tough time holding a regular role in the NHL. In 131 games over the course of five years, Smith has nine goals and 40 assists for 49 total points.
The Devils selected Smith 17th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. Soon to be 25 years old, Smith has bounced the between the NHL and AHL with the Hurricanes, Devils, and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Smith spent the entire 2023-24 season with the Wilkes-Barr/Scranton Penguins, scoring 43 points (9G-34A) in 63 games played.
Teams from across the league can decide what they want to do with Smith as he begins his stay on the waiver wire.
