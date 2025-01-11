Canucks Shut Out in Star's Return from Injury
Elias Pettersson has been absent from the Vancouver Canucks lineup for a few weeks with an injury but didn’t provide much juice in his return. After missing six games, Pettersson returned to the Canucks lineup just to be shut out 2-0 by the Carolina Hurricanes.
Securing his first shutout since the 2021-22 season, Dustin Tokarski stopped all 14 shots he faced, blanking the Canucks in Pettersson’s return. The Canucks went 1-2-3 in Pettersson’s absence and continue to slip in the Western Conference standings.
The Canucks still hold the second wild card spot, but with an 18-13-10 record, they are just one point up on the Calgary Flames.
Pettersson wasn’t much help in his first game back, either, failing to record a single shot on goal and ending the night as a minus-one.
The struggle for offense in Vancouver has been apparent, and only recording 14 shots against a goalie who rarely sees NHL should be seen as another low point for the Canucks’s season. They’ve recorded over 30 shots in a single game just once in their last 17 outings and have been outscored 53-43 in that time.
It’s been a rocky road in Vancouver, even dating back to before Pettersson’s injury. A feud between he and teammate J.T. Miller has taken center stage.
Trade talks have amplified, and it seems almost certain that at least Pettersson will be moved before the NHL trade deadline. Teams around the league are showing interest and the Canucks are listening to all their options.
The feud has clearly taken a toll on something in Vancouver, because they’re not winning at a quality pace and their offense continues to struggle. Defenseman Quinn Hughes leads the team in scoring with 45 points (8G-37A) in 37 games played.
Pettersson and Miller have also been struggling to reach their own standards. Pettersson has 28 points (10G-18A) in 35 games played while miller has 29 points (8G-21A) in 31 games.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!