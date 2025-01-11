Blues Top Prospect Joins AHL Team
One of the top prospects in the St. Louis Blues' organization is taking the next step towards making his NHL debut. The team announced that 2023 first-round pick Otto Stenberg was transferred from the Swedish Hockey League to the Blues' American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
With this announcement, the young center is taking the next step in his development with the Blues. The organization's President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong shared the news and his excitement over Stenberg making the leap to North America.
"After discussions with Otto and his representatives, we agreed it is best for him to begin his pro career in North America now,” he said “We’re looking forward to his continued development alongside many of our other prospects in Springfield
It's been a consistent upward trajectory for Stenberg since the Blues selected him with the 25th overall pick in 2023. The 19-year-old appeared in 25 games with the Malmo Redhawks of the SHL and was impressive in one of the top professional leagues in the world. He netted three goals and three assists for the team playing less than 15 minutes per night. Last season, he finished with seven goals and 15 assists over 41 games playing in a similar role.
But what really has seperated him as such a highly-touted prospect is his play at the World Junior Championship the past two years. In 2024, he recorded nine points in seven games for the silver medal-winning Swedish team. The 2025 tournament was another standout performance. Over seven games, he was third on the team with three goals and eight points.
Now, he joins the AHL and the Thunderbirds with the chance to take the next step towards the NHL. He's the latest young player in the Blues organization to impress, joining the likes of Dylan Holloway breaking out in his first year with the team, and fellow prospect Jimmy Snuggerud who is tearing up the NCAA. Stenberg is the latest prospect to reinforce just how bright the future is in St. Louis.
