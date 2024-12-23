Hurricanes Goalie Makes Franchise History
The Carolina Hurricanes rely on Pyotr Kochetkov to stop the puck, but in their latest victory he was contributing offensively and in net. The Canes took down the New York Rangers by a score of 3-1, and Kochetkov led the team in points.
Yes, you read it right - the Hurricanes were led in scoring by their goalie. In addition to making 22 saves, Kochetkov was credited with two secondary assists in the contest, The team's head coach, Rod Brind'Amour, joked about their goalie's night to remember as being part of their offensive plan.
"That was the game plan," he said. "We needed some offense. We’ll get it from anybody."
In addition to leading his team to victory, Kochetkov joined rare NHL company and made Hurricanes history. He became the first Carolina goaltender to record two assists in a game since the organization relocated from Hartford. He's also just the fourth goalie since 2017 to have two points in a game.
It's a night that Kochetkov won't forget, but also continues a strong season for the 25-year-old net minder. He's assumed most of the starts for his team this year, starting 21 games so far this season. When in the net, the Hurricanes often win. He's posted a record of 14-6-1 with a 2.43 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.
At the rate he's currently playing, Kochetkov is likely to establish a new NHL high in starts during a season. Last year was his previous most, starting 40 games. But with 21 starts before the holiday break, his quality of play, and health being a concern at the position, the Hurricanes are likely to ride with Kochetkov for the next few months.
With the Hurricanes' latest victory, the team improved their record to 21-11-1. It brought them within five points of the division leading Washington Capitals and helped them keep pace with the second-place New Jersey Devils.
