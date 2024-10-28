Hurricanes Goalie Dealing With New Injury
The Carolina Hurricanes made a surprising move by recalling goalie Spencer Martin from their American Hockey League affiliate. The main goalie duo of Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov played in each of the last two Hurricanes games, making the Martin recall a mystery.
Following a skate ahead of their matchup with the Vancouver Canucks, the Hurricanes revealed that Andersen was dealing with an injury. There wasn’t much information to disclose regarding Andersen’s injury, but there is a bright side to the situation.
Andersen missed a ton of time during the 2023-24 season due to a blood clotting issue. This new problem is not believed to be related to clotting.
The Hurricanes don’t expect Andersen to be out on a long-term basis and should be able to return to the ice before too long.
There is hope Andersen can be back before long, but further evaluation is expected when the team returns to Carolina. The entire Hurricanes team is in Vancouver ahead of their matchup against the Canucks.
Kochetkov is slated to start in goal for the Hurricanes against the Canucks.
At 35 years old, Andersen got off to a great start of the 2024-25 season with a 3-1-0 start and only six goals allowed in four games. Andersen leads the NHL in save percentage (.941) and goals against average (1.48).
People don’t have high expectations for the Hurricanes in 2024-25, but Andersen is a big reason why they are going to stick among the top teams in the NHL.
Just a game shy of 500 in his career, Anderson is also closing in on 300 wins. In 499 games played, he holds a 298-128-52 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.55 goals against average.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!