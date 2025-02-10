Hurricanes Forward Eager for 4 Nations Opportunity
Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis was one of the surprise picks for Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 23-year-old is one of the most underrated players in the NHL, but he's eager to show why Canada selected him for their roster.
The budding star forward for the Hurricanes is not only eager to play, he's willing to do whatever it takes for Canada to secure the gold medal. He'd even play defense if they asked him to.
"I'll play [expletive] right 'D' if they need me to," he said.
The quote is another example of the hard-working and energetic style of play that's propelled Jarvis to the upper echelon of NHL forwards. Playing in just his fourth season in the league, he's accumulated 280 games and 191 points. He's coming off his best offensive season yet, when he scored 33 goals and 67 points. This year, he's on an even better pace with 22 goals and 45 points in 49 games. It's been enough to help Jarvis realize that he's on the roster for Canada because he's one of the best players at the country's disposal.
"Over the past couple of weeks I've started to realize that I am there for a reason," he said. "And I deserve to be there."
Where exactly Jarvis fits is a huge question mark. Some projections, like the one from NHL.com, have Jarvis listed as the 13th forward. He is the youngest player on the roster after all, and Canada may opt for more collective experience. But while he is the least experienced, he brings the intangibles that every coach and teammate loves.
And while there isn't a logical place to put Jarvis at first glance, that might not be a disadvantage. The versatility he provides and ability to play a variety of roles is what drew Canada General Manager Don Sweeney to him in the first place. He could be a top-line right winger or a fourth-line forward playing in a shut-down role and he will succeed. He could probably even play defense for Canada and find a way to succeed. That's just the way Jarvis plays, and he's eager to get a chance to display it at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
