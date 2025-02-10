NHL Lessons Learned: Don't Suspension It, Kid
The NHL is officially in their second break of the 2024-2025 campaign. The 4 Nations Face-Off is here, and while a small portion of the league heads to Montreal for the round robin-style tournament, the rest of the league is on a vacation from work. In the final week of play, there were plenty of lessons to learn. Let's dive into a few of the biggest ones.
1. Easiest Tough Decision to Make
With the rosters being submitted and the first game of the tournament set to begin on February 12th, there were several noticeable absences from each country's lineup. There were some players who were ruled out in advance because of severe injuries. Sweden lost their starting net minder weeks ago when Jacob Markstrom of the New Jersey Devils sustained a lower-body injury. Finland lost top blue liner Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars recently with a lower-body injury as well.
There were others who were banged up and not quite 100%, and had to make the tough, or maybe easy, choice about whether or not they would compete. Alex Pietrangelo began the trend of opting out in favor of rest and recuperating and the latest example came when Quinn Hughes withdrew from the tournament after missing the past few games for the Vancouver Canucks. Rasmus Ristolainen is another player who isn't out long-term, but withdrew out of fear of exacerbating a current ailment. For these players, it was likely hard to turn down the opportunity to play for their country, but the chance to take a little time off in the middle of the season isn't a terrible alternative.
2. Forty Is a Lonely Number
Edmonton Oilers' star center Leon Draisaitl became the first player in the NHL to reach 40 goals. It was a play of overpowering effort from Draisaitl, who has been exhibiting this next-level determination all season long for Edmonton. The Oilers are rolling along as the 4 Nations break arrives, and Draisaitl's reward is just under two weeks off right in the middle of the slog of the regular season.
3. Don't Suspension It, Kid
Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman got the book thrown at him by the league for his roughing penalty on Ottawa Senators center Tim Stutzle. The NHL levied a 10-game suspension against Hartman following the play, and despite his appealing the decision, the message from the league is crystal clear. Players who commit what they are calling a "non-hockey" play will be penalized severely. Hartman learned that the hard way in the middle of a critical part of the upcoming regular season schedule.
