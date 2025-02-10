Capitals Shocking NHL Heading Into Break
The NHL has reached a break in their schedule for the 4 Nations Face-Off and the Washington Capitals have been one of the most surprising stories to follow this season. Of course, all eyes were going to be on Alex Ovechkin as he chases down Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record, but the Capitals have been so much more than just one player.
With a 36-11-8 record and 80 standings points through 55 games, the Capitals are the top team in the Eastern Conference and it’s not even close. The Florida Panthers have the second-most points in the East with 71, nine whole points back of Washington.
The only team with a better record in the entire NHL is the Winnipeg Jets who are 39-14-13 with 81 points in 56 games. Based on points percentage, the Capitals sit as the NHL’s best team, a place they weren’t expected to be in heading into the 2024-25 season.
Ovechkin was held off of a top 50 players list before the season started, and he quickly showed why that was a mistake. Despite missing time with a leg injury, Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 26 goals, while tacking on 17 assists for 43 total points.
At 39 years old, Ovechkin is still scoring with ease and quickly approaching Gretzky’s record. Currently sitting at 879 goals, Ovechkin needs just 16 more to pass Gretzky’s 894 for the most in NHL history.
While Ovechkin is hot on Gretzky’s tail, it’s the unexpected faces that are stepping up in big ways to help the Capitals shock the NHL. Dylan Strome has stood out this year with a team-leading 54 points (16G-38A) in 55 games.
Aliaksei Protas is having a career year with 22 goals and 46 points. Pierre-Luc Dubois has bounced back in a big way with 44 points (13G-31A) in his first year in Washington. Jakob Chychrun has even stepped up as a top point-producing defenseman.
Goalie Logan Thompson also can’t get enough praise for the season he’s put together. After being traded away by the Vegas Golden Knights at the 2024 NHL Draft, Thompson only has two regulation losses all season.
A 24-2-5 record with a .921 save percentage and 2.23 goals against average should be enough to put him in the Vezina Trophy conversation.
The Capitals are putting together a knockout season even without a couple of key veterans, who may never play again. Before the start of the season, it was revealed that Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie would both miss the 2024-25 season with major injuries. Backstrom has been hampered by a hip injury for a couple of seasons now and Oshie may not see NHL ice again thanks to a back issue.
After barely squeaking into the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, the expectations weren’t high for the Capitals in 2024-25. Even with an aging Ovechkin, a new goalie, and without multiple veteran forwards, the Capitals are the biggest shock of the NHL and have a shot at the franchise’s second Stanley Cup.
