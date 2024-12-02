Hurricanes Sign Goalie to NHL Deal Amid Injuries
The Carolina Hurricanes have been dealt a tough hand with injuries this season as both Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov have missed time with various ailments. Andersen is out long-term and Kochetkov should be returning soon, but the Hurricanes are still playing it safe with their goalie depth.
Amid the injury issues, the Hurricanes have announced the signing of goalie Dustin Tokarski to an NHL deal. Tokarski was already in the Hurricanes organization and playing for their American Hockey League affiliate, but not under an NHL contract.
Tokarski’s new contract is set to last through the remainder of the 2024-25 season and earn him $775,000 at the NHL level. In five games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, Tokarski holds a 4-1-0 record with a .933 save percentage, and 1.61 goals against average.
Hurricanes’ general manager Eric Tulsky said this signing helps build the goalie depth as injuries remain uncertain within the organization.
“Dustin has played very well for the Wolves this season,” Tulsky said. “Given the injury to Frederik Andersen, we felt it was important to add to our depth at the goaltending position and this gives us another option with significant NHL experience.”
Tokarski has played 80 games at the NHL level over the course of his professional hockey career. His last appearance in the NHL came during the 2022-23 season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
In 80 NHL appearances, Tokarski holds a 23-34-12 record with a .902 save percentage and 3.15 goals against average.
At the age of 35, Tokarski likely stands as the fourth goalie in the Hurricanes’ system behind Andersen, Kochetkov, and Spencer Martin.
As part of the signing, Tokarski has been placed on the NHL waiver wire.
