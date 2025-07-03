Flames Sign Rising Center to New Contract
The Calgary Flames signed a key piece of their forward group as they round out their roster for the 2025-2026 campaign. Restricted free agent forward Morgan Frost and the Flames didn't let their negotiations drag on too long, and the rising center is set to return to Calgary.
The Flames and Frost agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $8.75 million. The deal carries an average annual value of $4.375 million.
The Flames acquired Frost from the Philadelphia Flyers this past season in a trade that included winger Joel Farabee heading to Calgary. Frost played in 32 games with the Flames and 49 contests with the Flyers, totaling 14 goals, 23 assists, and 37 points in 81 games.
The former first-round pick of the Flyers has been a consistent 35- to 45-point scorer since making the full-time jump to the NHL. During the 2022-2023 season, he scored 19 goals and 46 points in 81 games and followed that with 13 goals and 41 points in 78 games during the 2023-2024 season.
Now in Calgary, Frost hopes to be a piece of the team's return to contention. He is another key player that the organization locked up this summer. The team previously signed 25-year-old defender Kevin Bahl to a six-year extension with an average annual value of $5.35 million.
Outside of that, the Flames have been inactive to start the offseason. They haven't been in on any major free agents. There is growing and consistent interest in top defender Rasmus Andersson, but unless they are blown away by an offer, it's hard to see them parting with him this summer.
The Flames are trying to surprise the Pacific Division and Western Conference again in 2025-2026 and Frost is a huge piece of the puzzle. They pushed the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues to the final days of the regular season to clinch the final Wild Card spots in the West. With Frost and Bahl locked up, the Flames are trying to take the next step in 2026.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!