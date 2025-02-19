USA Relying on Blue Jackets Defenseman at 4 Nations Final
The United States is turning to a Columbus Blue Jackets for their gold medal game at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Facing Canada in a highly anticipated rematch, Team USA's defensive group took a massive hit with the injury to Boston Bruins puck-mover Charlie McAvoy. An upper-body injury forced him to miss the final round-robin game, and he was recently ruled out for the finals.
Down another player, Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski, becomes the most important defender for Team USA. Werenski is having a career-best campaign for Columbus, and he's carried that impressive play into this international tournament.
The initial plan for the United States was to have a deep and spread-out offensive attack from the blue line. But then Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks withdrew due to injury just before the tournament began. With the extra injury, Hughes is now available as an injury replacement for the team, but he's still not permitted to play unless another injury occurs. Now, McAvoy is out as well. That leaves Werenski as the main option to run their first power-play and log 20+ minutes in all situations.
Thankfully for the United States, their new number-one defenseman is thriving at the 4 Nations. Werensk is already in the middle of a career-best NHL campaign for Columbus, and he's carried that impressive play into this international tournament without delay. In 55 NHL games in 2024-2025, he has 17 goals and 42 assists for 59 points. He's currently tied for second among all NHL defenders this season.
Through the first three games of the 4 Nations, he has five assists and nine shot attempts, averaging 19:53 minutes of ice time. His point total leads all United States skaters entering the gold medal game.
With one more game to play, Team USA is relying heavily on Werenski. In order to defeat Canada for a second time, they'll need another elite performance from the Blue Jackets defenseman.
