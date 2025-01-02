3 Challengers to Dethrone Jets Goalie for Vezina Trophy
The Vezina Trophy is a race dominated currently by Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. The reigning best goalie in NHL is leading the pack as 2025 begins. He currently leads the league in wins (24), goals against average (2.00), and save percentage (.930).
The Jets' star goalie is the frontrunner for the Vezina, but that doesn't mean he is guaranteed to win the award two years in a row. There has been outstanding play across the NHL outside of Hellebuyck. Let's take a look at three challengers for the Vezina Trophy as the second half of the season begins.
Jacob Markstrom - New Jersey Devils
In his first year with the Devils, Markstrom is having an excellent season. Through his first 28 starts of the season, the 34-year-old goalie is in line to be a Vezina finalist at least by the end of the season. Second in wins and goals against average, with three shutouts as well, he's possibly the biggest reason New Jersey is in contention for their division title.
Filip Gustavsson - Minnesota Wild
Another statistical leader among goalies this season is Filip Gustavsson. The 26-year-old is having his best season in the NHL for the Wild, with 17 wins, a 2.28 GAA, and a .924 save percentage. He also recorded a rare goaltender goal earlier in the year, showing off how confident he's become over his three seasons guarding the Minnesota net.
It's been a big step forward for Gustavsson and the Wild, and his play is deserving of recognition. He now must show he can sustain it for the rest of the 2024-2025 campaign, but he's in line to be a finalist for the Vezina Trophy.
Jake Oettinger - Dallas Stars
One of the best goalies in the league over the past few seasons has been Jake Oettinger for the Dallas Stars. Both he and Hellebuyck are slated to tend the net for Team USA at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, giving them the undoubted best tandem in the tournament.
Oettinger is thriving in the first season after signing a massive contract extension. The 26-year-old is big (6'6, 224 pounds), has excellent post-to-post quickness, and lightning quick glove hand. So far this season, he's earned 17 wins and has a 2.38 GAA and .909 save percentage. He tends to play better as the season goes on, and he could be the dark horse candidate for the Vezina Trophy as the second half gets underway.
