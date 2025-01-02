Top NHL Draft Prospect Out Multiple Months
Team Canada took a big hit when they lost top draft prospect Matthew Schaefer to injury early in the World Junior Championship tournament. After colliding hard with a goalpost in Canada’s loss to Latvia, it was confirmed that Schaefer broke his collarbone and would miss the remainder of the tournament.
According to Mike Morreale of NHL.com, Schaefer underwent a successful surgery to repair his clavicle. The surgery will keep Schaefer off the ice for at least three months as he recovers.
Playing with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League, Schaefer is expected to be the top available defenseman at the 2025 NHL Draft. Projections have him going early in the draft, possibly even first overall.
Before sustaining his injury against Latvia, Schaefer has played a pair of games at the World Juniors and recorded a goal and assist for two points.
As a pretty well-rounded blue liner, Schaefer was hitting new levels with the Otters. In 17 games, he had seven goals and 15 assists for 22 total points. He had 17 points (3G-14A) in 56 games played in 2023-24.
Now on the shelf on a long-term basis, it will be interesting to see if anything changes with Schaefer’s draft stock. He was performing extremely well at the time of the injury, but how quickly can he fully recover and prove he’s still worth the high pick?
There won’t be much time between a return to the ice and the 2025 NHL Draft, and it’ll be up to Schaefer to find a groove as quickly as possible when he comes back.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!