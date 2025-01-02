NHL Trade Board V1: Rangers Making Multiple Moves?
The NHL holiday break has come and gone and before the race to the Stanley Cup Playoffs can really take off, teams will look ahead to the trade deadline. Deals have already begun around the NHL, but far more are expected as teams look to bolster their groups for postseason runs.
With trades at the top of everyone’s minds, who are some of the top trade targets heading into 2025?
Chris Kreider – New York Rangers
One of the many New York Rangers rumored to be on the block, Chris Kreider was part of the initial rumor that sparked their free fall. Kreider’s future in New York may not be certain and more than a few teams would love to acquire his talents for a playoff push.
Mika Zibanejad – New York Rangers
The Rangers will be a team to watch when it comes to trades, and Mika Zibanejad might be one of the more surprising names. Reports have indicated he would be willing to waive his no-move clause if the right situation came along, and the Rangers are looking for any kind of push.
Marcus Pettersson – Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have started turning their season around, but that doesn’t take Marcus Pettersson off the trade board. Pettersson doesn’t bring offense, but as a top defensive defenseman in the final year of his contract, he’s one of the most movable pieces on the Penguins’ roster.
David Savard – Montreal Canadiens
David Savard has been on the Montreal Canadiens trade block since last season but teams are starting to show interest this time around. The Canadiens aren’t reaching expectations this year, but are looking to bolster their young core for what should be a successful future.
Ivan Provorov – Columbus Blue Jackets
Another defenseman likely on the move, the Columbus Blue Jackets should get great value in a deal for Ivan Provorov. His brother joining Ohio State University might throw a wrench into the plans, but there is still a good chance Provorov finds a new home before the end of the year.
John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks
After a few years on the trade block, the Anaheim Ducks may finally pull off a trade with goalie John Gibson. Teams like the Carolina Hurricanes may have interest, and Gibson might get a chance to prove he is a better goalie than what the last few seasons have shown.
Brandon Tanev – Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken are falling short of expectations and Brandon Tanev is one of a few emerging as top trade targets from the Pacific Northwest. Tanev is the final year of his contract and brings so much a playoff team is looking for. Energy, depth, and a fearlessness that can standout in the postseason.
Dylan Cozens – Buffalo Sabres
Another team not meeting expectations, the Buffalo Sabres might have to start shuffling the deck again to regroup for next season. Dealing Dylan Cozens might be in the Sabres’ best interest to provide a spark.
Brandon Saad – St. Louis Blues
Reports indicate the St. Louis Blues are looking for a trade partner for Brandon Saad, and the veteran forward is willing to find a new home. With a year remaining after the 2024-25 season, Saad would be more than just a rental on the trade market.
Nils Hoglander – Vancouver Canucks
Turmoil may be hitting the Vancouver Canucks locker room and some moves may be downstream. While Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller try and settle their differences, Nils Hoglander is the most likely Canuck to be dealt.
The NHL trade deadline is March 7, 2025. There is still plenty of time before it's pencils down on deals, but there is sure to be plenty of player movement before that date arrives.
