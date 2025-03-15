Top Rangers Defenseman Nearing Return
The New York Rangers are navigating a crowded field as they battle for a position in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The team has clawed back into contention and are on the verge of claiming a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Rangers recently took a hit when their top defenseman, Adam Fox, sustained an upper-body injury against the New York Islanders. The injury kept him out of action for a little over two weeks, but he's nearing a return to the Rangers lineup.
The team's head coach, Peter Laviolette, opted not to confirm his lineup for their upcoming matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets. But with this matchup having huge playoff implications, Laviolette implied that Fox could play against the Jackets.
USA Today reporter Vince Mercogliano reported several updates during the Rangers' morning skate that corroborated this possibility. First, Fox participated in the team's defensive pairings and was practicing with the team's first power play unit. Following the session, Laviolette stated that Fox was "trending" toward returning.
"He's trending that way," Laviolette said. "So still talk inside there, but it's nice to have him out there."
The return of Fox would be a huge boost for the Rangers. He is a franchise anchor, their top defenseman, and ice time leader. Through 58 games this season, Fox has five goals and 43 assists for 48 points while averaging 23:14 minutes of ice time. He ranks in the top-10 of defensive scoring this year and is on the heels of three straight 70-point campaigns. It's why the team and Laviolette are looking forward to having him back and contributing.
"Any time you lose one of your top minute guys, top producers, you're going to feel it," Laviolette said. "Think other guys have stepped up. We've done some good things, but when he does come back, it'll be nice to have him there."
