Former Top Pick Thriving With Kraken
As the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Rangers in the 2019 NHL Draft, Kappo Kakko entered the league with extremely high expectations. Unfortunately, he didn't live up to those expectations throughout his time on Broadway.
The Finnish forward joined the Rangers at just 18-years-old, when he realistically should've had more time to develop. Kakko had 131 points (61 goals, 70 assists) in 330 regular-season games with New York, an average of around 0.4 points per game. He had some stretches of strong play, but with his season-high in points being just 40, it's safe to say the Rangers expected more.
In December, they made the decision to move on from Kakko, shipping him off to the Seattle Kraken for defenseman Will Borgen and two 2025 draft picks. However, the change of scenery seems to be working wonders for Kakko.
Since arriving in Seattle, Kakko has been scoring at a rate he never did in New York, recording 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists). That averages out to around 0.68 points per game and 55 points over a full 82-game season, which would shatter his career-high.
His latest goal was one of his best as well. Halfway through the third period in Friday's game against the Utah Hockey Club, Kakko stole the puck along the boards and scored on the wraparound to give Seattle a 3-2 lead. Fello Finn, Eeli Tolvanen, would later add on an empty-net goal, lifting Seattle to a 4-2 victory at home.
The Kraken are nine points outside the playoff picture with a month to go, and them trading away key pieces such as Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev basically ensures that they'll miss the postseason for the third time in their four-year history.
For a young, developing player like Kakko, though, this experience is incredibly valuable. He's no longer facing pressure to contribute to a Stanley Cup contender like he was in New York, and can instead develop at his own pace. As a result, he's playing some of the best hockey of his career.
Kakko is a pending restricted free agent and thus will need a new contract by the summer, but his future in Seattle looks bright regardless.
