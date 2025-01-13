Red Wings Forward Named Third Star of Week
The Detroit Red Wings are currently one of the hottest teams in the NHL riding a seven-game win streak, but the last week was highlighted by solid play from a key veteran. Despite being 36 years old and not far removed from hip surgery, Patrick Kane led the way for the Red Wings with a productive week offensively.
In three games played, Kane helped boost the Red Wings with two goals and four assists for six total points. The NHL recognized Kane’s work and awarded him the third star of the week.
Kane started the week with an overtime winner over the Ottawa Senators. It was Kane’s 13th career overtime goal and 79th game-winning goal of his Hall of Fame Career.
A few nights later, Kane posted three assists against his former team, the Chicago Blackhawks. Kane played 16 seasons in Chicago and was a key figure in winning three Stanley Cup championships in six years.
To cap off his outstanding week, Kane picked up a goal and an assist in a 6-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.
With six points on the week, Kane improved to 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 total points in 37 games played in 2024-25. The Red Wings have been climbing the Eastern Conference standings under their new head coach Todd McLellan and are just a couple of points out of a playoff spot.
Since arriving in Detroit, McLellan has led the Red Wings to a 7-1-0 run, including their active seven-game winning streak.
The Red Wings have one more home game before departing one a tough four-game road trip. Playing some good hockey on the road could set the Red Wings up for success as the playoff race tightens in the Eastern Conference.
The NHL also recognized Carolina Hurricanes’ veteran Jordan Staal as the second star of the week and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck as the first star.
