Jets Goalie Named First Star of Week
Winnipeg Jets star goalie Connor Hellebuyck is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s best goalie, and he’s making an argument to repeat for the 2024-25 season. The Jets once again have Hellebuyck to thank for a near-perfect week and he led the way to two wins including a shutout over the Colorado Avalanche.
The entire NHL has taken notice of Hellebuyck’s dominance and decided to award him with first star of the week honors. Hellebuyck secured a victory in both of his outings, only allowing two goals.
Hellebuyck started the week by making 26 saves on 28 shots against the Nashville Predators. The Jets went on to secure a 5-2 win and those would be the only goals allowed by Hellebuyck all week.
The Jets went with Eric Comrie on the first half of a back-to-back situation against the Los Angeles Kings. Comrie made 21 saves but ultimately lost in overtime.
Hellebuyck was back in the net the following night against the high-flying Avalanche, but they couldn’t sneak one past the possible Hart Trophy candidate. Hellebuyck stopped all 22 shots he faced and helped push the Jets back atop the Central Division.
Through 44 games of the 2024-25 season, the Jets are 29-12-3 for 61 standings points and have been building off of their hot start.
Hellebuyck has been a big reason for the Jets’ overall success with a 26-6-2 record and a league-leading six shutouts. Add on a .928 save percentage and 2.02 goals against average, it seems as if he’ll sleepwalk his way to another Vezina Trophy.
Others may compete and be in the conversation for a nomination, but it’ll take a massive collapse to take the trophy out of Hellebuyck’s hands this season.
The NHL also recognized Carolina Hurricanes veteran forward Jordan Staal as the second star of the week and Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane as the third star.
