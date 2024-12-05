Blackhawks Fire Head Coach Luke Richardson
Since the Chicago Blackhawks drafted phenom Connor Bedard with the first overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, it put the organization on a new path in their rebuilding process. Led by their new star player, the team was hopeful to take tangible steps out of their rebuild towards the postseason once again.
Now in the second season of the Bedard era for the Blackhawks, things aren't progressing quite as they hoped. Bedard is mired in struggles and a sophomoric slump and the team is destined for a top-5 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. With results not matching the expectations long enough, the team's general manager Kyle Davidson relieved head coach Luke Richardson of his duties and named Anders Sorensen as interim head coach.
“Today I made the difficult decision to move on from Luke as our head coach. We thank him for his efforts and contributions to the organization and our community,” he said. “As we have begun to take steps forward in our rebuilding process, we felt that the results did not match our expectations for a higher level of execution this season and ultimately came to the decision that a change was necessary. We wish Luke and his family all the best moving forward.”
Richardson exits after two full seasons with the Blackhawks and 20-odd games this season. Over his two and a half season with Chicago, he coached the team to a cumulative 57-118-15 record over 190 total games. The team did not make the postseason in either season under Richardson.
Sorensen takes over the NHL job after spending the past six seasons with the organizations' AHL affiliate, the Rockford Ice Hogs. Sorensen is just the third European born head coach in the history of the NHL. As the bench boss with the AHL, he's earned a reputation for being a great teacher and mentor to young players, which Chicago has plenty of. While he officially has the "interim" tag, it's possible he assumes the job on a permanent basis moving forward.
