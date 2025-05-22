Blackhawks Officially Announce New HC
The Chicago Blackhawks are ready to begin preparations for the 2025-26 season after finding a new head coach. Initial reports stated that former Detroit Red Wings bench boss Jeff Blashill would be the next man up, the Blackhawks made it official.
Blashill becomes the 42nd head coach in Blackhawks history, having most recently worked with Jon Cooper as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
“Jeff is an incredibly smart and talented coach who boasts more than 25 years of coaching experience across developmental leagues, the NHL and the world stage,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said. “He’s thrived when in a position to develop young players and has shown he’s capable of blending that into overall team success, a vision and philosophy we share for where we are today and where we see our team in the future. We couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come under Jeff’s direction.”
Before making his way to the Lightning, Blashill spent seven years as Red Wings head coach. Between 2015 and 2022, Blashill picked up a 204-261-72 record, making the playoffs just one time in Detroit.
That one playoff run was the last of a 25-year stretch for the Red Wings that saw them reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs every season. They were eliminated in the first round by the Lightning that year.
The Blackhawks fired head coach Luke Richardson after 26 games of the 2024-25 season, letting Anders Sorensen finish the year as the interim head coach. They finished last in the Central Division with a 25-46-11 record and 61 standings points.
The Blackhawks have made the Stanley Cup Playoffs just one time since the 2016-17 season, that coming during the 2020 COVID bubble where they stunned the Edmonton Oilers in the qualifying round.
With Blashill in charge, the Blackhawks hope they can return to their former glory as one of the top teams in the NHL. Connor Bedard is ready to keep taking strides as Chicago looks for a rekindling of greatness.
