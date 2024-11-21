Former Blackhawks Captain Shares Encouraging Health Update
It's the second season of former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews. Following a prolific career with the organization, Toews retired after his 15th NHL season.
Injuries were a huge part of the Blackhawks' star ending his career at age 35. He missed 30 games during his last year in the NHL, and didn't play a full 82 games over his final three seasons in the league.
But it seems after his playing days, Toews has found treatment that is working for him. He recently shared an encouraging health update on his Instagram account. In it, he revealed that he spent five weeks in India undergoing a process called a Panchakarma.
"As some of you may know, I've been on a bit of a healing journey," he wrote. "I've had many ups and downs, brief moments of hope working with a whole bunch of different doctors and modalities, followed by doubting if things would ever improve. But I recently spent 5 weeks in India undergoing an Ayurvedic detox called a Panchakarma , and I'm happy to say things are trending."
Toews shared how excited he was about this yielding results. The final years of his playing days were plagued with countless doctor visits, check-ins, and time away from the ice. It seems now, at age 36, he's finding relief and moving towards full health.
"It's been almost 5 years of searching," he wrote. "For a way to heal the inflammatory and immune system issues that took me out of hockey. The wisdom of Ayurveda has taught me that everything I experience, I am responsible for. Not only did it teach me better diet choices specific to my body type, it has deepened my intiuitive relationship with myself and the world around me."
Despite the tough stretch at the end, Toews played a Hall of Fame career in the NHL. He captained three Stanley Cup teams in Chicago, was a two-way force, and was considered one of the best leaders of his era. He played in 1,067 games, scoring 372 goals, adding 511 assists and finishing with 883 points. His best offensive season came during the 2010-2011 campaign, when he recorded 32 goals and added 44 assists for 76 points over 80 games.
