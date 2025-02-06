Flyers HC Applauds Starting Goalie
The Philadelphia Flyers lost their most recent contest against the Utah Hockey Club, but the team's head coach wasn't overly concerned. The team snagged a point in the overtime defeat, but HC John Tortorella was more focused on the play of his starting goalie, Samuel Ersson.
The Flyers' starter has had an up-and-down campaign, but there's reason to believe he can finish the season on a consistently strong note. He was spectacular against Utah, stopping 39 of 42 shots against him. According to Tortorella, it was Ersson's best game of the season and one of the best goaltender performances the coach has seen in his career. He said so himself after the game.
"I told him that was probably one of the best goaltending performances I've seen," he said. "It's the best I've seen him play, by far."
For Ersson, it's hopefully a performance that elevates his confidence and helps him stay in the zone as the top net minder in Philadelphia. Through 29 starts, he's accumulated a record of 15-10-3 with a 2.84 goals against average to pair with a .894 save percentage.
The 25-year-old has also been boosted recently with his addition to Sweden's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. With New Jersey Devils' starter Jacob Markstrom withdrawing due to injury, Sweden called Ersson's number. Not only is he there to fill a roster spot, he has a real chance to start. In competition with an ailing Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators and Minnesota Wild starter Filip Gustavsson, Ersson has is playing as well as either of his teammates entering the tournament.
Combine the international nod for Ersson and his head coach applauding his recent performance, and the Flyers' goalie is in the best place of his NHL career. With a few more solid starts and a strong showing at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Ersson can confidently move into the role of anchor in net for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!