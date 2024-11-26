Chris Kreider or Jacob Trouba: Rangers Next Trade?
A three-game losing streak usually isn't catastrophic in the NHL, but the New York Rangers would beg to differ. The Rangers have lost three straight and given up 11 goals in their last two games. Their recent struggles have triggered potentially seismic shifts in the organization.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman named two veteran Rangers as the top names on the trading block: forward Chris Kreider and captain Jacob Trouba. Kreider is the team's longest tenured player while Trouba is their defensive and locker room leader since being named captain in the summer of 2022. The Rangers likely aren't eager to part ways with either player, but if they had to make a choice, trading Trouba should be an easy choice to move on from.
One of the biggest reasons why the Rangers could part ways with Trouba is they have an excess of defensive depth, while they are lacking depth when it comes to top-end offensive players. Not only do the Rangers have defensive depth, they have another right-hander waiting for a full time NHL role in Victor Mancini.
The 22-year-old has four points in 10 NHL games this season, but with a healthy lineup Mancini has been relegated to the AHL for a larger role and regular playing time. With Trouba's potential departure, the former fifth-round pick can immediately jump in and might even improve the Rangers' blue line.
But the same cannot be said on offense. The team is top heavy, and after players like Kreider, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibenajad, Vincent Trocheck, and Alexis Lafreniere, the rest of the lineup lacks the chemistry to be as potent as their top-six. Kreider may be 33 years old, but he's a pivotal piece of this offense and is coming off of a 39-goal, 75 point season. The Rangers might want to get younger at some core positions, but that doesn't change that Kreider is still an invaluable piece of the lineup.
Another reason is their contracts. Kreider has two seasons remaining on his current deal and is paid $6.5 million. For a player with multiple 30+ goal seasons, it's a steal of a salary.
Contrarily, Trouba is paid like a true number one defenseman despite not coming close to that. He has one season remaining on his contract, counting $8 million against the Rangers' salary cap.
The Rangers entered this season with Stanley Cup ambitions. Through the first quarter of the season, the team doesn't appear to be in that conversation. If it continues, big changes are certainly coming. But as the team makes those decisions, they ought to remember that moving Trouba over Kreider would be the best move.
