Key Avalanche Forward Returns From Injury
The Colorado Avalanche have been one of the most injured teams through the first month of the season with numerous forwards missing significant time. After a rough start to the year, the Avalanche are finally getting some players back from injuries.
After missing the start of the season for shoulder surgery, Artturi Lehkonen is expected to return to the Avalanche lineup against the Seattle Kraken. To further solidify Lehkonen’s return to the lineup, the Avalanche have activated him from injured reserve.
Lehkonen’s surgery forced him to start the season on injured reserve and he missed the first 12 games of the season. As the injuries piled up and the goaltending struggled out of the gate, the Avalanche have started the year with a 5-7-0 record.
The Avalanche have been forced to recall numerous forwards to fill out the lineup. Lehkonen is likely to return to the lineup and immediately fill into the top six forward group.
Lehkonen is set to start his ninth season in the NHL and third full year in Colorado. Since being traded from the Montreal Canadiens during the 2021-22 season, Lehkonen has played in 125 games with the Avalanche.
In 521 career games, Lehkonen has scored 117 goals and 126 assists for 243 total points. During his 125-game tenure with the Avalanche he has posted 43 goals and 51 assists for 94 total points.
