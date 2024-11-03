Canucks Preparing to Lose Forward to Waivers
The Vancouver Canuks recently announced that they had placed 24-year-old forward Nils Aman on waivers with the purpose of sending him to their American Hockey League affiliate. Despite the hopes of keeping him in the organization, there is a chance the Canucks are preparing for another team to claim him.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, there is a real chance Aman gets claimed.
“The Vancouver Canucks put Nils Aman on waivers today,” Friedman said on Saturday Headlines. “Everybody realizes here that there is a possibility he gets claimed. Centers are hard to find.”
Aman has played in four games this season and has a pair of assists on his stat line. He’s averaged 10:28 of ice time in his brief NHL look this year, but some teams are looking for not only injury help, but a young forward to help bolster depth.
In 115 games played in his career, Aman has put up seven goals and 18 assists for 25 total points.
Friedman went on to speculate that Aman’s placement on waivers might mean Dakota Joshua is nearing a return. Joshua missed all of training camp, preseason, and the start of the regular season due to a testicular cancer diagnosis.
Joshua said before that he is starting to feel better every day and the Canucks are expecting him to return to the lineup in the near future. Joshua couldn’t nail down an exact timeline, but there is reason to believe his return is close.
“I feel better every day,” Joshua said. “It’s still hard to really pinpoint when that time will be, but more so just making those strides and getting better every day is where I’m at.”
The Canucks are one of the top teams in the Pacific Division through 10 games with a 5-2-3 record and 13 standings points. They’re third in their division and are performing well without the likes of Joshua or starting goalie Thatcher Demko.
