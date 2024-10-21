Avalanche's Cale Makar Joins Elite List
The Colorado Avalanche might finally be hitting a stride after a winless 0-4-0 start. The Avalanche put together back-to-back wins to improve to 2-4-0 and a key superstar hit a rare feat to continue his hot start to the season.
Despite the slow start for the team, Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar has posted 12 points through six games. With a pair of goals and 10 assists, Makar added his name to an elite list.
Makar is now one of just six defensemen in NHL history to reach 10 assists in just six games. The superstar blue liner joins Morgan Rielly, Gary Suter, Larry Murphy, Paul Coffey, and Bobby Orr (who did it twice) as the only defensemen to ever reach this achievement.
To hit the mark, Makar assisted on both of Ross Colton’s goals in the opening frame against the San Jose Sharks. Colton currently leads the Avalanche with six goals and Makar has assisted on four of them.
Despite the season-opening four-game losing streak, Makar has scored in each of the Avalanche’s first six games. Four of which have been multi-point outings.
Makar’s 12 points are good to put him in a three-way tie for most in the NHL. New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin and Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart also have 12 points to start the season.
With 12 points in the first six games, this is by far the hottest start of Makar’s career. Last year he opened with nine points (3G-6A) in six contests.
A couple of Makar’s teammates (Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen) are right behind him in the scoring race with 11 points each.
With a couple of victories, the Avalanche are back in the win column and looking forward to bouncing back from the slow start. On the back of Makar, there should be plenty to look forward to in Colorado.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!