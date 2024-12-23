Avalanche Defenseman Named First Star of Week
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has played some of the best hockey of his career this season, and that's saying a lot for the former Norris Trophy winner.
Through 36 games, Makar already has 11 goals and 34 assists for 45 points, leading all defensemen in each category. The Avalanche have essentially had to outscore their problems this season, and Makar, along with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, have helped them do just that.
Over the past week, Makar was on another heater with two goals and six assists for eight points in four games, helping Colorado win three of them. For his efforts, Makar was named the NHL's first star of the week on Monday afternoon.
The week began on a forgettable note for Makar, as he scored just one assist in a 3-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Dec. 16. Things picked up soon after, though, as he scored two assists in a 4-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, as well as a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Most recently, he scored a goal and two assists to help the Avalanche defeat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 in their final game before the holiday break.
Makar has been the league's best defensemen for a while now, finishing as a Norris Trophy finalist in each of the past four seasons. Even by his standards, though, he's scoring at a ridiculous rate this season. The Avalanche still look like Stanley Cup contenders, and it's largely thanks to his contributions.
Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander and Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine were named the second and third stars of the week, respectively.
