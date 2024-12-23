Canadiens Star Forward Named Third Star of Week
Ever since making his return to the NHL as a member of the Montreal Canadiens, superstar forward Patrik Laine has been a must-see player. Laine is healthy, has found purpose with the Canadiens, and is being rewarded for his efforts.
The NHL announced that the newest Canadiens sniper has been named the third star of the week. In three games played over the last week, Laine picked up a goal in each one, including a hat trick against the Buffalo Sabres.
Laine’s five goals helped the Canadiens put together a perfect 3-0-0 week as the holiday break arrives. Even though the Canadiens are still near the bottom the Eastern Conference, they have been a team to watch and Laine has provided a real threat on the power play.
Not only were all five of Laine’s goals over the past seven days man advantage tallies, each of his eight goals on the season have been on the power play.
Laine has eight goals in nine games played this year, but all coming on the man advantage and none at even strength. He does have an even strength assist for nine total points on the year.
Finding more production at five-on-five is something Laine and the Canadiens will need to work on, but for now, they are happy to see their newest superstar happy, healthy, and in the lineup helping produce victories.
The Canadiens are 6-3-0 since Laine made his debut in Montreal and finding more of a groove after a sloppy start to the year. In 33 games played, the Canadiens holds a 14-16-3 record for 31 standings points and sixth in the Atlantic Division.
The NHL also recognized Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar as the first star of the week and Toronto Maple Leafs star forward William Nylander as the second star of the week.
