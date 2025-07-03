Maple Leafs Prospects Drop Gloves at Rookie Camp
The 2024-2025 NHL season just ended, but the Toronto Maple Leafs and many other organizations are already going through their first steps for next season. The Leafs began their prospect development camp, gathering recent draft picks and other young players within the organization, with everyone looking to make an impression.
Two Maple Leafs' rookies certainly accomplished that during a recent scrimmage. Defenseman Rhett Parsons and forward Matthew Hlacar let the tensions boil over and dropped the gloves. The 21-year-old Parsons and 19-year-old Hlacar threw some heavy attempts at one another before the younger combatant wrestled Parsons to the ice.
Once on the ice, the two were still going at it. The pair had to be separated by teammates and coaches before things finally calmed down. Steven Ellis of Elite Prospects was on hand and shared a clip of the scuffle.
Hlacar is a recent draft pick of the Maple Leafs. Toronto selected the 6'3" winger in the seventh round of the 2025 NHL Draft after scoring seven goals in 43 games in the Ontario Hockey League. The long-term project seems to already understand that he must make an impact physically to keep progressing at the next level.
Parsons is an undrafted defender heading into his second professional campaign after four seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the Western Hockey League. The 6'3" defenseman recorded five assists in 62 games played with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL, and he's similarly trying to impress and develop.
The youngsters made an impact early into camp, and now they have the chance to build on it. The Leafs are in for a summer and season of changes after superstar winger Mitch Marner departed the organization. While the NHL roster looks toward young players like Matthew Knies and Easton Cowan to take the next step, those journeys all began at their prospect development camp.
