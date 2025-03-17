Devils Winger Named Second Star of Week
The New Jersey Devils are battling to keep their position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Star forward Jesper Bratt leads the charge in the wake of multiple injuries. The winger leads the Devils in scoring this season and is coming off a monster week. His performance earned him the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week ending March 16th.
Joining the Devils winger was Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper, who was named the First Star, along with Seattle Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour as the Third Star. While Kuemper was a brick wall for the Kings, Bratt carried the Devils offensively.
Bratt became the third Devils player in the last 30 years to record three straight three-point games. Against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he netted a goal and two assists. He followed that up with another one-goal, two-assist performance against the Edmonton Oilers. He finished with a three-assist game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, ending the week with two goals, seven assists, and nine points to lead all players over that span.
After his outstanding week, Bratt is on the verge of surpassing 80 points for the second straight season. He's exceeded 70 points in four straight campaigns and will likely set new career highs in multiple offensive categories. Through 68 games, he has 19 goals and 60 assists for 79 points. His 60 points are already a career-best mark with 14 games remaining in the regular season.
The Devils are in third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 36-26-6 record. They have a six-point lead over the New York Rangers for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the division, but the Rangers are fighting hard to displace them. With 14 games left in the regular season, Jesper Bratt's play is paramount to making the postseason.
