NHL Lessons Learned: Playoff Rivalries Reignited
The NHL's regular season is about to conclude. Thirteen of the 16 playoff spots have been clinched already and there are just a handful of games left to decide the final three postseason squads. It's been a week of clinching playoff spots, divisions, and conferences, as well as a week of teams staving off elimination. Entering the final week of the regular season, let's look at the latest lessons learned in the NHL.
1. Rivalries Renewed
Multiple postseason series were clinched over the past week of NHL action. The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils will battle in a matchup of Metropolitan Division rivals. The Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers secured their fourth consecutive opening round meeting. The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche begin the playoffs with a Central Division showdown.
2. Columbus and Calgary Won't Quit
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Calgary Flames have been on the verge of elimination with each passing game, but refuse to go away. The Blue Jackets have won four straight to stay alive and have a slim chance at claiming the final Wild Card in the Eastern Conference. The Flames have picked up at least a point in five straight to stay alive in the West, and have two games remaining to make an unlikely run to the postseason.
3. Calder Trophy Race Tightens Further
The race for this year's top rookie is one of the best and most exciting in recent NHL memory. Between Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson, San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, and Philadelphia Flyers sniper Matvei Michkov, there are three 60-point scorers in the rookie class. Hutson has the scoring lead with 64 points, but Celebrini and Michkov are right there. Celebrini has 62 points and Michov has 60. Each deserves the award, but these final two games will decide who takes home the 2025 Calder Trophy.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!