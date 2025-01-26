Avalanche Last Second Goal Ends Rangers Point Streak
The Colorado Avalanche played spoiler in their most recent matchup with the New York Rangers. The Rangers entered the contest with a 7-0-3 record, giving them points in 10 straight games and restoring their playoff hopes in the Eastern Conference. The Avalanche entered 24 hours after their first game without Mikko Rantanen, following the blockbuster trade that shocked the NHL.
What resulted when the Avalanche and Rangers collided was a disappointing or exciting (depending on your chosen team) ending that gave the Avs the victory and ended New York's point streak. The game was one of the best matchups of the regular season so far, with both teams jockeying back-and-forth for the lead of the game.
The dagger for the Avs came in the final 15 seconds of the third period. After allowing the Rangers to tie the game at 4-4, New York was pressing once again in the final minutes with a man advantage. The Avalanche's top defender Cale Makar was called for a two-minute minor, but was shot out of a cannon when the penalty expired.
Makar burst out of the box towards the defensive zone where the Rangers had possession. He intercepted an attempted pass and was sprung free on an odd-man rush. The former Norris Trophy winner then placed a perfect pass to winger Artturi Lekhonen, who scored the game-winning goal in the final seconds.
The assist from Makar was the cherry on top of a dominant day against the Rangers. He finished the contest with two goals, one assist, and over 25 minutes of ice-time.
The win boosts the record of the Avalanche to 29-20-2, and extended their lead over the rest of the Western Conference Wild Card picture. Meanwhile, the Rangers dropped to 24-21-4, but remain in the crowded Eastern Conference playoff race.
