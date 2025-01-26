Surprise Team Showing Trade Interest in Canucks' Elias Pettersson
The dust is still settling around the NHL following a massive blockbuster deal between the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and the Chicago Blackhawks. An earlier report following the three-team deal noted that Vancouver Canucks were close to making a big trade with the Hurricanes.
While the Hurricanes pivoted and decided to look in the Avalanche and Blackhawks direction, the Canucks are still trying to pull off their own blockbuster.
The Canucks have been trying to trade one of J.T. Miller or Elias Pettersson for the better part of two months now, but nothing has landed yet. According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, Pettersson was nearly traded to the Hurricanes before they changed courses.
While Pettersson is still a part of the Canucks, a new, more surprising team has entered the fray. Friedman says the Buffalo Sabres are now among the front-runners to land Pettersson.
“There was a time yesterday that I thought Pettersson was going to be a Carolina Hurricane,” Friedman said. “Obviously, it didn’t happen, I think those talks continue. I believe that one of the teams that has really shown a lot of interest is Buffalo. There are others but the Sabres are definitely in there.”
The Sabres have been poking around some pretty sizable trade rumors already this season. 23-year-old forward Dylan Cozens has been dangled as a possible trade piece all season and would likely highlight the return in a deal with Vancouver.
The Canucks have also been searching for help on defense, and the Sabres have considered a move with blue liner Bowen Byram.
For a while, it seemed like Miller was going to be the more likely trade piece out of Vancouver, but the Canucks haven’t been pleased with the offers they’re receiving. Pettersson may have asked to stay with the Canucks, but he would easily fetch a bigger return. The Canucks are working hard to get a trade completed with either him or Miller to end a long-standing feud between the star forwards.
The Canucks have plenty of teams calling about either Pettersson or Miller, the Sabres emerging as a candidate is a new and quite shocking organization to express an interest.