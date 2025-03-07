Avalanche Can Win It All After Brock Nelson Trade
Did anyone have the Colorado Avalanche sans Mikko Rantanen being Stanley Cup contenders? Following the team's second blockbuster move of this year's NHL Trade Deadline season, the Avs are suddenly in the mix for the most formidable challenger in the Western Conference.
The Avalanche went all-in for this year's playoff run, sending top prospect Calum Ritchie, journeyman defender Oliver Kylington, and a pair of conditional top draft picks to the New York Islanders for 30-goal scorer Brock Nelson.
At first glance, the move helps to fill that offensive gap created by Rantanen's departure. Nelson's recorded 30 goals or higher in each of the last three years and is on pace to do that in 2024-2025.
Nelson's arrival means two things for the Avalanche. First, it takes pressure off Casey Mittelstadt to be the number two center. The 26-year-old has 11 goals and 34 points in 62 games, but the Avs need more from the 2C position. Nelson fills that role perfectly, allowing MacKinnon and Mittelstadt to play on their own lines and balance out the offensive attack.
The second thing it means is the Avalanche became much tougher and physical around the net. The one area that Colorado failed to replace when they dealt Rantanen to the Carolina Hurricanes was his net-front presence and ability to dominate against physical defensemen.
Nelson doesn't possess the same physical attributes Rantanen does, but they share a dogged determination for the puck. Nelson can join the power play unit in front of the net, collecting rebounds and causing chaos for opposing goalies. The Avs power play has been excellent recently, and Nelson's presence should only improve that unit.
The Avalanche have gone from favorites, to pretenders, and back to contenders again this season. With this latest deal, the team has found a way to not only improve but to also make them one of top candidates to win the 2025 Stanley Cup.
