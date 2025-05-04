Nathan MacKinnon Makes Shocking Statement After Avalanche Elimination
The Colorado Avalanche had a two-goal lead just 30 seconds into the final frame of Game 7 against the Dallas Stars but found themselves on the losing end. Former Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen picked up a hat trick and added an assist in the final 13 minutes to seal an incredible revenge game.
With the Avalanche knocked out in the first round, a bit of uncertainty seems to be filling the room. On paper the Avalanche typically look like Stanley Cup contenders, but things might not feel that way within the team.
Superstar forward Nathan MacKinnon was asked if it’s tough to feel like the Avalanche have what it takes to win the Cup when they lose in the first round.
“Yeah, definitely,” MacKinnon said. “They’re missing their best D and maybe their best forward. We still couldn’t beat them. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”
The Stars played the entire seven-game series without defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Jason Robertson.
Heiskanen has been out of the lineup with a lower-body injury since late January and is usually key to the defensive system in Dallas. He also provides a fair bit of offense, notching 25 points (5G-20A) in 50 regular season games played.
The Stars have seen Heiskanen skate quite a bit, but he’s yet to return to game action.
Robertson suffered his own lower-body injury during the Stars’ final game of the season and has yet to return. An offensive stalwart, Robertson picked up 80 points (35G-45A) in all 82 games played. His 35 goals were good to lead the Stars.
MacKinnon feels even more defeated knowing the Stars were missing two key players and the Avalanche still couldn’t get it done.
The Avalanche even had the boost of seeing their captain Gabriel Landeskog return after nearly three years away. With a mostly healthy roster, a ton of star power, and a couple of decisive wins in the series, the Avalanche just couldn’t figure out the Stars’ puzzle.
The Avalanche will still be considered Cup contenders as long as MacKinnon and Cale Makar are at the top of their games, but they don’t think they can hang their heads high after a first-round exit.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!