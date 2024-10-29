Jets Historic Start Comes to an End
The Winnipeg Jets have been the best team in the NHL to begin the 2024-2025 season. They made history with an 8-0 beginning, making their head coach Scott Arniel the first one ever to begin his tenure with an organization with that record. They also established a new record for the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers organization with their unbeaten streak to start the year.
With a 9-0 record on the line for the Jets, their historic start came to an end thanks to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs handed the Jets their first loss of the season, winning by a score of 6-4.
The Maple Leafs took it to the Jets in a way they hadn't faced this season. Their offensive attack, led by their second line of star winger William Nylander, former captain John Tavares, and Max Pacioretty, was dangerous every shift. Each recorded three points in the contest, including a hat-trick from Tavares. Even with the Jets starting Connor Hellebuyck, the Winnipeg defense struggled all game to keep the puck out of their own net.
While the Jets looked out of sorts for most of the contest, they managed to make it a close game in the final frame. The one stand-out was winger Kyle Connor. He's been red hot to begin the season and he continued that torrid pace of play against the Leafs. He single-handedly carried the Winnipeg offense, scoring a hat-trick of his own and adding an assist. With his performance, he brought his season totals to nine goals, five assists, and 13 points.
Now with their first loss out of the way, it could take the pressure off the Jets and their historic start. They have a solidly built team, led by arguably the most complete goalie in the league and an offense that can produce with all four lines. One loss won't disrupt the structure and identity the team is already forming. The Jets hope it will only help them in their pursuit of another Central Division title.
