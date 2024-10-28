Panthers Captain Returns From Injury
The Florida Panthers announced some good news before they head to Finland for the NHL’s Global Series. According to Panthers head coach Paul Maurice, captain Aleksander Barkov is ready to return to the lineup after recovering from a lower-body injury.
In just the Panthers’ second game of the season, Barkov suffered a brutal-looking injury after crashing into the boards behind the net. Panthers fans held their collective breaths, but the injury didn’t keep him out for long.
The Panthers were hopeful that Barkov would be able to return ahead of their trip to Europe, and with his return against the Buffalo Sabres, he’s back right on schedule.
In the opening two games of the season, Barkov picked up an assist, recorded two shots, and skated for just under 40 minutes of ice time.
The Panthers went 5-2-1 in Barkov’s absence and currently hold first place in the Atlantic Division with a 6-3-1 record (13 points). Forward Sam Reinhart has led the way with six goals and eight assists for 14 points, keeping the defending Stanley Cup champions above water.
Barkov will return to the lineup just in time to visit his native country of Finland for the NHL’s Global Series. The Panthers have a pair of games against the Dallas Stars in Tampere to kick off the month of November.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!